As medical hacks continue, is there growing cause for concern?

British Cycling has strongly condemned the release of Chris Froome and Sir Bradley Wiggins' medical files by computer hackers.

A British Cycling spokesperson said: "As the national governing body for the sport in Britain and a supporter of the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) code, we condemn the publication of any individual's medical information without their permission."

The hackers, known as the Fancy Bears, have released the medical details of a number of high-profile athletes who they believe are getting an undue advantage due to their exploitation of therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs), which allow banned substances to be legally used for medical reasons.

Froome, a three-time Tour de France champion, and Wiggins, a five-time Olympic gold medallist and former Tour de France champion himself, have both been granted TUEs.

Froome took the steroid prednisolone to treat chest infections, while Wiggins took salbutamol to treat asthma.

"I've openly discussed my TUEs with the media and have no issues with the leak, which only confirms my statements," Froome said on Thursday.

"In nine years as a professional I've twice required a TUE for exacerbated asthma. The last time was in 2014."

A spokesman for Wiggins said: "There's nothing new here."

"Everyone knows Brad suffers from asthma; his medical treatment is BC and UCI approved and like all TeamGB athletes he follows Wada regulations to the letter.

"The leak of these records is an attempt to undermine the credibility of Wada and that's something for them to deal with."

In March 2015, former Olympic road race champion Nicole Cooke criticised Froome's use of TUEs at the Tour of Romandie.

“That TUE application should not have been approved; Froome and Sky should have had a clear choice of either riding without steroids or pulling out. I never found I could be anywhere near the front of a long race when I was ill," she said at the time.

Earlier this week, the medical records of several top American athletes – including multiple tennis Grand Slam champions Serena and Venus Williams and 2016 Olympic individual all-around, vault and floor gold medalist Simone Biles – were also published online.

The athletes have similarly defended their use of TUEs. Biles is allowed to use Ritalin to treat ADHD, which she says she has had since childhood.

The Williams sisters have been granted permission to use banned pain-killers and anti-inflammatories, among other drugs, throughout their careers.

While the hacks have so far revealed no illegal doping, it does raise a question over how so many successful and high profile athletes seem to be among those who are being granted therapeutic use exemptions.

Does it suggest that some athletes are given special treatment by anti-doping authorities?

The Williams sisters, for example, have received 13 therapeutic use exemptions between them – some lasting for just a few days, others for as much as a year.

In a recent article, the New York Times highlighted some interesting developments that took place in Major League Baseball.

After amphetamines were added to the sport's list of banned substances in 2007, the number of exemptions granted to players skyrocketed.

Suddenly, the amount of players diagnosed with attention-deficit disorder tripled in size, from 28 to 103, suggesting at least some of these athletes were trying to abuse the system.

Whether any of the athletes involved in the latest hack have also similarly tried to take advantage of exemptions is unclear, although Wada insists there is no controversy to see here and they have all received the full backing of their respective federations.

As far as Wada is concerned, this is just retaliation on the part of a Russian hacking group after the organisation’s report into Russian state-sponsored cheating saw the country’s track and field team banned from the Rio Olympics.

“Given this intelligence and advice, Wada has no doubt that these ongoing attacks are being carried out in retaliation against the Agency, and the global anti-doping system, because of our independent Pound and McLaren investigations that exposed state-sponsored doping in Russia,” said Olivier Niggli, Director General of Wada.

Meanwhile, the hacking group says the information it has released so far is just "the tip of the iceberg".

It seems there may be more interesting times ahead.

Michael Schmitt