Rossi breaks leg in motocross crash

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi suffered a double leg fracture on Thursday in a motocross training accident in Italy.

The seven-time MotoGP champion broke both the tibia and fibula in his right leg, according to reports.

It is the same leg that Rossi damaged badly during a high-speed crash at Mugello in 2010.

In a statement, the 38-year old’s Movistar Yamaha team said: “Following an enduro training accident on Thursday, August 31st, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP star Valentino Rossi was diagnosed with displaced fractures of the tibia and fibula of his right leg.

“The 38-year-old Italian rider will undergo surgery as soon as possible.”

There has been no word on his expected length of recovery, but Rossi looks certain to miss the next race in Misano on September 10.

Yamaha said an update on his condition would be issued on Friday morning.

Rossi is currently in fourth place in the standings, 26 points behind championship leader Andrea Dovizioso with six races left. He finished third in the last race at Silverstone.