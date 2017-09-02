Hamilton’s pole record in numbers

Lewis Hamilton set an all-time record for pole positions in Formula 1 on Saturday at the Italian Grand Prix as he took first place on the grid for the 69th time in his career.

In claiming first place in treacherous conditions ahead of Sunday’s race at Monza, Hamilton surpassed the record of 68 set by Michael Schumacher.

To celebrate the Briton’s remarkable achievement, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the facts and figures related to Hamilton’s poles record over the years.

The Canadian Grand Prix in 2007 was Hamilton’s first career pole position – he went on to win that race for his first career win.

From his previous 68 pole positions Hamilton has managed to win 37 times, with seven second places and eight third places. His pole to victory conversion rate is 54 percent.

Schumacher enjoyed a slightly better conversion rate, winning 40 races from his 68 poles (59 percent). He also achieved 15 second places and just one third place when starting from the front of the grid.

Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna won 29 times from 65 poles for a 45 percent conversion rate.

Hamilton’s best seasons were 2015 and 2016 where he earned seven wins from 11 and 12 poles respectively.

Australia, Canada, China and Italy are his favourite circuits as he has managed 6 pole positions on each. Next are Britain and Hungary, with five pole positions.

The Briton claimed 26 poles in 110 races with McLaren, and has 43 in 90 for Mercedes.

The Top 10 Pole-setters

1. Lewis Hamilton – 69

2. Michael Schumacher – 68

3. Ayrton Senna – 65

4. Sebastian Vettel – 48

5. Jim Clark, Alain Prost – 33

7. Nigel Mansell – 32

8. Nico Rosberg – 30

9. Juan Manuel Fangio – 29