F1 considering extended points-scoring system

Formula 1 could soon reward drivers just for finishing a grand prix with points all the way down to 20th place.

CLICK HERE for the Formula 1 Standings, Videos, Opinions, Race Centre and News

At present only the top ten drivers score with first given 25 points, second 18 and third 15.

The points continue to lessen with 10th scoring just one.

However, in the future, all 20 drivers could score.

“They’re considering whether the points system should go all the way down to 20, 20 being every car scores a point if they finish the race,” Force India team boss Vijay Mallya told Motorsport.com.

“The bottom starts with one point and then goes up. Or whether 10th should be extended down to 15th. All these discussions took place.”

Mallya, though, fears awarding points to the entire field would “dilute” the achievement of finishing inside the top ten.

“That will get diluted if you start giving points down the line,” he added. “When we do well all my friends send me messages saying, ‘Congratulations, another top 10 finish.’ Top 10 has a certain sense of achievement to it.

“The counterpoint that was made was that if every driver gets a point, all the way down to the bottom, then every car is going to be racing for a point.

“So at the end of the day, nobody is going to stop pushing the limits just because they’re outside the top 10 and there is no reward at the end.”