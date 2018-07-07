Verstappen calm over FP2 crash

Max Verstappen was not overly concerned about his FP2 crash after insisting that he always feels confident around the Silverstone track.

The Dutchman’s day was over after just two laps during the second practice session after he was unable to wrestle the oversteer experienced at Luffield and found the barrier in front of the British fans.

The damage was too severe for Verstappen to get back on track in time before the session was finished, but he just brushed the incident off as one of those things.

“I think I wanted to be too quick on the hard tyre,” Verstappen said with a smile back in the paddock. “I just lost it.

Unfortunately I just lost the car in #FP2. Up until then the feeling and pace were quite good. I’m confident we can build on that tomorrow #keeppushing #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/yIfJK2nis9 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 6, 2018

“Unfortunately the way I hit the wall, it rips off the right rear. At the end of the day it is not ideal to lose the second session, but the feeling I had [about the car] before that was pretty good.

“So I think balance-wise we are not far off, but we are losing a lot of lap time on the straights.”

A software issue in FP1 also cost Verstappen valuable track time on Friday morning, yet the Dutchman feels there is no reason to panic.

Friday went from bad to worse for the Austrian Grand Prix winner 🙁#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/oXfLXXBnOQ — Formula 1 (@F1) July 6, 2018

He added: “I feel good always around this track and I feel confident in FP1 already with the harder tyres.

“The pace is good, but it seems like we are not fighting for pole. We’ll try again tomorrow.

“At least I have two sets of softs, so that’s positive!”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories