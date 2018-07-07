Vettel out to try ‘kill Mercedes’ magic’ at Silverstone

There was some fighting talk from Sebastian Vettel as Ferrari topped their first Friday practice session of the season at Silverstone.

Vettel, who comes into the British Grand Prix weekend as World Championship leader again, was quickest in FP2 with a 1:27.552 set on soft tyres.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, initially quickest in FP1, narrowed the gap to Vettel to 0.187 seconds in the afternoon session, while Valtteri Bottas was three tenths down in P3.

Ferrari are usually slow starters on Friday with their engine turned all the way down, but Vettel is hoping that he has now set the foundation for the Scuderia to end Mercedes’ dominance at Silverstone.

“It’s been a good Friday. We’ve had rough Fridays, but for a change, it seems like a good Friday,” Vettel said.

“We try to kill their [Mercedes’] magic, obviously that’s what we have tried over the last years and I think here and there we have succeeded quite well.

“It’s true that they are very strong around here and we expect them to be very strong tomorrow, but I hope we can be there and I hope we can be close. That would be very good news.

“Historically it has not been a very strong track for us. But today has been a good start, and hopefully, we can improve tomorrow and kill their magic.”

Kimi Raikkonen was four tenths off the pace in P4.