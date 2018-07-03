Aston Martin close to saying no to F1

It looks as if Aston Martin will not be making a move into supplying engines for Formula 1, due to the new regulations.

The new engine regulations, which come in for the 2021 season, do not look like they will put an end to the costly engine battle.

It is because of this that Aston Martin look like they will be backing out before they even made their move into the sport.

“It doesn’t look like the new regulations will be of interest, sadly,” Andy Palmer, Aston Martin’s CEO, said.

“I don’t see the costs coming down far enough with the regulations I’ve heard discussed and I do see that the opportunity to spend a fortune chasing down a tenth of a second a lap will remain,” he added.

The company said back in April that it was working towards supplying an engine for the 2021 season, and that they were working with a consultant, Luca Marmorini (former Ferrari engine chief).

We are extremely pleased to hear today’s news regarding the future of Formula One. These prospective changes support many of the requirements needed for Aston Martin to enter the sport as an engine supplier. This is a very positive step in the right direction. — Andy Palmer (@AndyatAston) April 6, 2018

However, with the costs looking set to stay as they are, and not come down for the future regulation changes, Palmer believes that they cannot take part.

“At Aston, we love the sport, and we’d love to be involved, but we cannot get involved in an arms race. It’s needlessly expensive and it undermines the sport, because whoever has the advantage of that tenth will win,” he added.

“I won’t say we’re definitely not going to do it until I see the final proposal because there are still some areas where there is not enough clarity. But if the door is left open to a spending war, then we won’t be involved.”

