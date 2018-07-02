Grosjean ‘definitely feeling better’ after Austria

Finally inside the points and doing so by achieving his best-ever result with Haas, Romain Grosjean admits he’s delighting knowing his “boys” are proud of him.

It has been a tough season for Grosjean who has made silly mistakes such as crashing behind the Safety Car in Baku and taking out others when he kept his foot flat after running wide at the start in Spain.

He rose above at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday as he turned his P5 on the grid into a fourth place at the chequered flag.

“Definitely feeling better than we have been recently,” he said with a smile. “It is great, our 50th grand prix, finishing P4 and P5 [which is] a best ever result for the team.

Wow!! Absolutely amazing race and result for the whole team 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/UBNSJHDde8 — Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) July 1, 2018

“I got a lot of criticism but the team has always been behind me but this weekend was just what we wanted to stop that negative spiral and eventually try and go back to a positive one.

“It was mainly for me and my boys and for my team. Here we are and showing that we can still do some really good racing. Obviously I feel better now, I am happy that we are starting to get some luck and I feel for Lewis [Hamilton] and Valtteri [Bottas] and Daniel [Ricciardo] but it was just places we could get.

“Just going back home and knowing my boys are proud of me, it makes me go ‘Yes!’.”

Although Grosjean finished fourth, his best result with the Haas team, it was anything but an easy Sunday afternoon for the Frenchman and his team.

He lost ground in the opening few laps to Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo both of whom were eager to recover from a disappointing Saturday afternoon.

“It was not an easy first lap because all the big boys were around and they were really trying to push,” Grosjean explained.

“I knew Seb would try everything he could to go through, and Daniel as well. I just hung in there, tried to avid any trouble and then I knew the race was long anyway.”

And, like most of the field, the Haas driver had a tough time preserving his blistering Pirelli tyres while still trying to go as fast as possible.

That, though, is exactly what he did as he raced his way to fourth place.

“To be fair, the last twenty laps, I was looking at my rear tyres thinking that I was never going to make it. I had massive blistering and I was avoiding every kerb.

“We don’t want any bad luck, we don’t want anything to explode right now. I just took it carefully, I knew the gap was big behind so let’s roll on and give the boys what they deserve.

“You can’t control it, that is the problem. It is coming, whatever you do. It is really hard to judge it and then obviously you lose some grip and you are worried that the tyres are going to fall apart, like we had at one point in the past so I was just trying to manage them as much as I could.

“It was not the most fun race doing 55 laps on the one set of tyres. Its always pretty tricky but we have done it. There were small things we could have done better here and there but generally P4 and P5 is what matters at the end.”

