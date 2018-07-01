Understatement from Bottas: Quite unlucky for me

Losing hydraulic pressure and second place in Austria, Valtteri Bottas said it happened “suddenly” without any warning.

The Finn had an interesting start to his Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring.

Although he started from pole position, he was P4 at Turn 1 having been past by Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen.

Bottas, though, fought back to run second behind Hamilton.

“I had a lot of wheelspin at the start so lost momentum into turn 1 and lost a couple of place,” he said.

“Good recovery into second.

“As a team we were in a good position with everything to play for.”

That, though, came to naught on lap 14.

“We lost hydrualic pressyre in Turn 3 on that lap when it happened.

“I had no gears because of that.

“There were no signs of any issues before so it just happened suddenly.

“We haven’t had this kind of failure before so we need to find the reason and fix it.

“But quite unlucky for me as well.”

