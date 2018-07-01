Bottas on pole, Vettel starts sixth

Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso, have been penalised ahead of the Austrian GP with the latter starting from the pit lane.

Vettel was slapped with a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race having blocked Carlos Sainz during qualifying.

An unhappy Sainz told Renault that he “had to take a kerb to avoid him, I nearly crashed.”

Vettel qualified P3 but falls to sixth.

Meanwhile Leclerc, who again made it into Q2, will start from 17th place on the grid after his Sauber required a new gearbox following an issue in FP3.

News prior to the race is that Alonso will start from the pit lane after taking new engine parts following qualifying.

Revised grid

1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:03.130

2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.019s

3 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 0.53s

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.71s

5 Romain Grosjean Haas 0.762s

6 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 0.334s *

7 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 0.866s

8 Kevin Magnussen Haas 0.921s

9 Carlos Sainz Renault 1.595s

10 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1.889s

11 Esteban Ocon Force India 1:04.845

12 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:04.874

13 Lance Stroll Williams 1:05.286

14 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1:05.271

15 Sergio Perez Force India 1:05.279

16 Sergey Sirotkin Williams 1:05.322

17 Charles Leclerc Sauber 1:04.979 **

18 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:05.366

19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:05.479

20 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1:05.058 ***

* three-place penalty for impeding

** five-place gearbox change penalty

*** starting from pit lane after engine penalty for new parts

