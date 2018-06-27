Hamilton agrees new ‘£40m-a-year deal’

Lewis Hamilton has agreed on a two-year extension with Mercedes worth “£40m” per season; the only indecision is whether to announce it at the British or German GPs.

According to several sources, Hamilton has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal.

The contract, according to the Daily Mail, does not include an option for 2021 in light of the new rule changes that could shake up the sport.

Magnifique!! 🇫🇷 It’s an amazing feeling winning here. I feel very grateful for a solid weekend. Huge thanks to every single person at the Team for always pushing the boundaries and never giving up. I want to thank each and every one of them 🙏🏾⚡️ #FrenchGP @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/8rIFH9BKTq — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 24, 2018

The deal is worth £40 million-a-year and will see Hamilton retain his status as Britain’s highest paid sportsman.

Sport Bild reports that the only thing that remains undecided is whether to announce the new contract at home’s race home at Silverstone or Mercedes’, at Hockenheim.

“It’s all about the right time for the announcement,” revealed Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff.

