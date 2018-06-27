Raikkonen: Winning won’t change me

As Kimi Raikkonen’s win-less streak continues, the Finn is adamant even if he does take to the top step of the podium, he won’t become a “different driver.”

The Iceman last won a grand prix back in 2013, taking the chequered flag at the Australian Grand Prix.

Although he has achieved 25 podiums since that last win, heading to Austria it is now 103 races since his last win.

“It does not affect the way I drive,” said the Finn.

“I’ve already won in the past and I don’t see why I can’t win again.

“Ok I haven’t won for a while, but when you win, you’re not a different driver.”

Raikkonen, though, has been on the back foot in qualifying of late.

While his season started strong in that respect, he has not been on the front row of the grid since China.

He said: “I don’t know why it’s been more difficult in the last qualifying sessions compared to the first ones, but we are working to improve the situation.

“You do not get worse in just a few sessions.”