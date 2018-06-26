McLaren confirm ‘gentle discussions’ with Ricciardo

The reports may be claiming a $20 million contract is on the table but McLaren admits they’ve only had “normal” and “gentle” talks with Daniel Ricciardo about his future.

CLICK HERE for the Formula 1 Standings, Videos, Opinions, Race Centre and News

With Fernando Alonso undecided about where he will be next season and Stoffel Vandoorne failing to set the stage alight, McLaren is looking at other options for next season.

Enter Ricciardo.

The 28-year-old is out of contract with Red Bull at the end of this season and has yet to decide if he wants to remain with the soon-to-be Honda-powered team.

“Obviously we love Daniel, I personally have known him for many, many years. He is doing a good job with Red Bull,” McLaren racing director Eric Boullier told Reuters.

“As long as a driver of that calibre is on the market you look if there is any discussion possible.”

“But,” he added, “at this time of year it’s still too early to talk about our driver line-up for the future, so just a normal, gentle discussion.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories