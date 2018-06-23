Red Bull ‘in good shape’ to re-sign Ricciardo

Red Bull boss Christian Horner is confident that Daniel Ricciardo will commit his long-term future to the team.

CLICK HERE for the Formula 1 Standings, Videos, Opinions, Race Centre and News

The Aussie has been linked with a move to McLaren at the end of the season in a deal reportedly worth $20million a year.

But, now that Red Bull has clarified their own future by signing with new engine partner Honda, they are hopeful that Ricciardo will be the last piece of the puzzle to fit into place.

“I’d like to think we are in good shape,” Horner told Sky Sports F1.

“The key for me is: does Daniel want to be in the team next year? Take everything [else] away from that and does he want to be in the team?

“I get the impression very much that he does what to be there. He sees the progress, sees the potential.

“So hopefully now that the other bits and pieces are sorted, the engine is sorted, it should be relatively straightforward to finalise.”

When asked how the new Honda deal would affect Ricciardo’s decision, he added: “Daniel knows the reasoning behind this is to get us into the best possible position.

“That is in his interest as well. He knows the background, experienced the highs and lows so he will understand the reasoning and rationale behind it.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories