Ferrari lining up Leclerc as Raikkonen’s replacement

Charles Leclerc could be thrust onto centre stage next season with reports Ferrari are ready to hand him Kimi Raikkonen’s race seat.

While Sebastian Vettel is leading the race for this year’s World title with 121 points and three race wins, his team-mate Raikkonen has just 68 points and three podiums – none of which are race wins.

The Finn’s form is costing Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship where they trail Mercedes by 17 points.

As such the Scuderia are reportedly looking to replace Raikkonen at the end of this season.

According to Motorsport.com, they initially wanted Daniel Ricciardo but have decided that his salary coupled with Vettel’s is just too much.

Enter Leclerc.

Despite racing for Sauber in his rookie campaign, the 20-year-old Monégasque driver is showing ability and calmness beyond his years.

He has scored points in three grands prix, including a P6 in Baku, that is one more top ten than Sauber managed the entire 2017 season.

Motorsport.com reports that “a final decision has not been made but Ferrari is understood to be leaning towards promoting Leclerc to a race seat.”

