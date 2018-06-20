Formula 1

Mallya denies Force India takeover rumours

Vijay Mallya’s representative has said Force India is not close to being taken over despite recent links of new ownership.

Sports drinks company Rich Energy has long been linked with a takeover of the Formula 1 team, while Michael Andretti has also emerged as a potential new owner.

Force India have cash-flow problems and asked Liberty Media for an upfront payment to get them through the winter.

But, those financial problems have not made the prospect of a takeover move any closer.

“Nothing is happening. No sale or anything of Force India,” Mallya’s representative told India’s Business Standard.

“Formula One is notorious for people wanting to buy teams. I would take it with a pinch of salt.”

Andretti Autosport, meanwhile, has neither confirmed nor denied that a takeover of Force India is on the cards.

“Andretti Autosport is a diverse motorsports property and we have many discussions about opportunities within and outside of our current portfolio,” a spokesperson told Sports Business Daily.

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories

Comments