Fernley: Boring races prove 2019 changes necessary

After two boring races in succession, Bob Fernley believes Formula 1 has made the right decision in agreeing on technical changes to assist with overtaking in 2019.

Next season the teams will run simpler front and rear wings with changes to the brake ducts and bargeboards as well.

This is being implemented in the hope of improving overtaking, something the new generations struggle with.

“I think it’s very important to get [a budget cap], and I think it’s also important that the step we took in voting in the regulation change for next year has proven to be correct as that stepping stone to 2021,” Fernley told RACER.

“To try and do it all in one go is difficult. We make mistakes — even next year there will be mistakes, but it’s much better to make a few smaller ones and then get the package right from 2021 and learn from it.”

The Force India deputy team boss also urged F1’s owners Liberty Media to take a stand on the 2021 regulations, revealing that the teams all seem to “be on board” with the proposals.

“I think the first thing they have to do is to draw a line in the sand with the engine regulations.

“So they need to issue the sporting and technical regulations for the engines; once that’s done then that’s giving us a clear direction that they’re actually going in the direction that we want them to go in — or that they’re saying they are going to go in, more to the point.

“I see no reason why they won’t be, so I think it’s just a case of them delivering now.

“I think by the end of July they’re looking to get that done. And it would need to be done by then anyway in order for the manufacturers to be able to take that forward.

“I think everybody seems to be on board. There was nothing in the meetings that we had in Monaco that was showing any difference from that point of view, so I think we’re OK.”

