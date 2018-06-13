Honda upgrade worth ‘about three tenths a lap’

Red Bull could be heading towards a swap to Honda power after the Japanese manufacturer impressed with their upgraded power unit at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Red Bull have yet to decide whether they will stick with Renault for next season or switch to Honda engines.

They were keen to see the updates that both engine manufacturers brought to the track in Montreal with Honda upgrade impressing.

“We’re talking about three tenths a lap,” Red Bull’s Helmut Marko told Auto Bild.

Honda, meanwhile, were happy with the update despite a reliability issue for Pierre Gasly on Saturday that forced him to qualify with an old engine

The Frenchman swapped to a new power unit ahead of Sunday’s race and worked his way up from 19th on the grid to 11th at the chequered flag.

P19 ➡️ P11 yesterday 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦

Really enjoyed the fight. A lot of positives with the new Honda upgrade, excited for the coming races 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/ExKyWHC5oh — Pierre Gasly 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) June 11, 2018

“A weekend of positives and negatives: on the positive side, the PU updates we brought here delivered a noticeable increase in performance, which is a good sign for the next stage of the season,” said Honda’s Toyoharu Tanaba.

“On the negative side, we had a reliability issue on Pierre’s PU on Saturday and Brendon’s race was very short.

“However, Pierre had a strong race from the back of the grid and now we will focus on ensuring both drivers can perform well, starting with Pierre’s home race in two weeks’ time in France.”