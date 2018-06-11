Hamilton: Ferrari will falter

Lewis Hamilton believes he will regain the lead in the championship race if Mercedes apply pressure as he reckons Ferrari “will” falter.

While Sebastian Vettel stormed to a lights-to-flag victory in Canada on Sunday, Hamilton and Mercedes struggled for pace.

A cooling issue that forced an early pit stpp and a fear over his seven-race-old engine compromised the Brit’s race and he finished in fifth place.

As such Hamilton’s lead in the standings became a one-point deficit.

He is, however, confident that he can overturn that, whether it be through Mercedes getting it right or Ferrari faltering.

“There is no reason to lose control,” he told Sky Sports F1.

“We just keep doing what we’re doing, keep our heads down, keep motivated and keep pushing because they will falter.

“We have to keep applying the pressure.

“We didn’t this weekend, but I’m really going to make sure I come back stronger in the next race.

“Ferrari ultimately have had a slightly better package.

“All round they’ve been doing a slightly better job so we’ve got to do more.”

