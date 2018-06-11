Alonso only wants to talk Le Mans after Montreal DNF

Retiring from Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix while racing for points, Fernando Alonso says he now only wants to talk about Le Mans and his possibilities there.

The double World Champion is racing in two series this season, F1 with McLaren and World Endurance with Toyota.

And while F1 seems to yield more heartache than joy, the WEC has been kind to the Spaniard who won the Six Hours of Spa.

As such it is not wonder he only wants to talk about the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans after yet another F1 retirement.

Asked by Sky Sports what he wants to talk about in the wake of his lap 43 DNF, he replied: “Le Mans.

“I’m flying tonight to Le Mans, from tomorrow it will be another new experience there and hopefully a good race for us.

“We are leading the World Endurance Championship after the race in Spa so we are focused on that right now after the retirement today.”

A disappointing end to his 300th GP, as @alo_official🇪🇸 is forced to retire. A second straight DNF for the Spaniard.#CanadianGP🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/f35WZorhb6 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) June 10, 2018

Alonso’s DNF has again raised questions about whether this will be his last season in Formula 1.

The Spaniard says it won’t be as he intends racing next year but he would like to do so in a more competitive McLaren.

Asked if he’ll be racing in Montreal next season, he replied: “We will see, I hope so.

“We definitely need to find more performance in the car, a way to begin more competitive and reliability is also important.

“We saw at the beginning of the year how many points we scored and now we retire the car seventh in Monaco and tenth today so we lost points.

“A few areas of the car we need to improve, keep working.”

