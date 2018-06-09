Horner backs Verstappen to bounce back in Montreal

With back-to-back P1s in Friday’s practice, Christian Horner has backed Max Verstappen to bounce back at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Verstappen has come in for a lot of criticism of late after six incidents in six grands prix.

Under fire from the media, Verstappen threatened in jest to “headbutt someone” in Thursday’s FIA press conference as he was growing “really tired of the questions” about his form.

He instead answered them on the track on Friday where he was quickest in both practice sessions.

Happy with the progress we made today, the car was working well. Feeling positive 👊🏻 #keeppushing #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/Eg88OvrYUs — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) June 8, 2018

“It’s grating on him that he is having to answer the same question 50 times,” Horner told Sky Sports.

“I’m confident he will have a good weekend this weekend and that will break the tough cycle he has had this season.

“The best thing is to do your talking on the track. He’s in a good place.

“It’s what he does in the car that matters. He’s a huge talent and that is what is so exciting about him.”

