Hamilton rues tyre issues in practice

Lewis Hamilton would have liked to gather data on the hypersoft tyres in the first two practice sessions in Canada.

Mercedes struggled on the hypersofts in Monaco and their lack of confidence in the tyre is reflected in the fact that they only brought sets of the fastest compound available with them to Montreal.

As a result, neither Hamilton nor Bottas set any times on the pink-striped tyre during the qualifying simulation programme and instead stuck to the ultrasoft and supersoft options.

Friday, that’s a wrap… 🎬 Here are Valtteri and Lewis with the lowdown from free practice 👇 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/77Gz15JdTJ — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) June 8, 2018

“Hindsight is a great thing so naturally it would have been great to have been able to try the hyper today,” Hamilton said in the paddock.

“Others have, [I’ve] seen some that have degraded a lot, some haven’t. But P3 will be the time that we take it for a spin and have a look at it.

“I think we’ve definitely understood it. But still you have to set it up, you have to go with a certain spec. With each tyre, the hyper seems to require something different to the ultra and the others so we’ll see tomorrow.”

That's Friday! Lewis ends the day in P4 with a 1:12.777, Valtteri is P6 👏 Back on track tomorrow 🇨🇦 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/diJgRekKRp — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) June 8, 2018

Hamilton confirmed the reason for the cautious approach was because of the alternative strategy Mercedes have adopted.

“Ultimately we don’t have as many hyper-softs as anyone else,” said Hamilton.

“We have to select it quite far ahead from our test when the tyres didn’t last, that’s the information we got there.

“We planned for a different strategy, everyone else I think they’ve got eight sets and we’ve got five.

“Tomorrow hopefully we’ll get a good feeling and hopefully it’s not too different to what we’ve been driving today.”

Hamilton finished in P4 in FP2 on the supersoft tyres, half a second off pace-setter Max Verstappen.

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories