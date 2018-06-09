Ferrari downbeat after Friday practice

Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen were not particularly happy with their opening showing at the first two practice sessions in Canada.

Raikkonen and Vettel finishing P2 and P5 respectively in FP2, but both feel they have endured a tough opening first day at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

“It was not the most happiest of days,” Raikkonen said back in the paddock.

“We improved during the day, but it was not easy and we have had easier first days than this.

“Straightaway it wasn’t perfect and you kind of expect it here. It’s quite tricky with all the bumps and curves. It can easily feel difficult with the low downforce.”

Vettel, meanwhile, was forced to miss the start of FP2 after lengthy set-up changes were made to his car, and he conceded that Ferrari have work to do ahead of qualifying.

“We are not yet there. We need a little more time to get everything together,” Vettel said.

“Then we will see where we are tomorrow.”

