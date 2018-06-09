Flying Verstappen doubles up in FP2

Max Verstappen has topped both practice sessions on the opening day of action at the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

The Dutchman upped the pace by 1.2 seconds overall in Montreal, setting a 1:12.198 on the hypersoft tyres with Kimi Raikkonen his closest rival, a tenth behind in P2.

Daniel Ricciardo was a late mover on the timesheet after being forced to spend a large chunk of time in the garage due to some minor engine issues.

The Aussie looked on course to pip Verstappen, but backed off in the final sector to finish four tenths behind in P3.

All of the action from a sunny free practice at the #CanadianGP

Lewis Hamilton, half a second off the pace, completed the top four, with Mercedes continuing to avoid the quickest hypersoft tyre even for the qualifying simulation programme.

Title rival Sebastian Vettel had to wait for a lot of set-up changes to be completed before he nudged himself up to P5, with Valtteri Bottas rounding off the top five.

Like FP1 earlier in the day, the session was a disjointed one as Carlos Sainz smashed the rear of his Renault into the wall at Turn 7 to force a red flag.

Soon after, McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne brought an early end to his afternoon after also finding the wall.

Temperatures rocketed up for the afternoon practice session, which saw the return of Force India’s Sergio Perez after Canadian Nicholas Latifi was on duty in FP1 and Nico Hulkenberg and Lance Stroll looking to make up for lost time after their earlier on-track issues.

Lewis Hamilton was on top in the opening exchanges, dropping into the 1:12.7 range on supersoft tyres before the session was red flagged with an hour left of FP2.

#FP2 another solid session for Mercedes, saving those Hypersofts for when it counts! Hamilton P4 1:12.777 (+0.579s) Bottas P6 1:13.061 (+0.863s) Now the real work begins back in the garage

The culprit was an over-eager Sainz, who lost control at Turn 7 and slammed into the wall as a result. The rear of his car sustained lots of damage and a clean-up operation was required.

Sainz was able to drive back to the pits, albeit with a broken rear wing, floor and no doubt a damaged gearbox.

After a brief delay, the track went green again and the drivers dived straight into their qualifying simulation runs.

Apart from Ricciardo, that is, after Red Bull discovered a few engine gremlins which forced the Aussie to abandon his opening stint and stay firmly rooted in the garage.

Back on track, it was Verstappen who put himself back on top of the timesheets with a 1:12.198 on the hypersoft tyres. More notably, Mercedes continued to avoid the hypersofts – a tyre they have struggled on in both pre-season and at the Monaco Grand Prix.

But the qualy sim programmes were also affected, this time by a Virtual Safety Car after Vandoorne became the latest driver to find the wall.

With just under 30 minutes of the session remaining, the track went green again and most of field turned their attention to their race simulations.

There was time, though, for a late attack from an out-of-sync Ricciardo as he forced himself into the top three inside the final five minutes.

🏁 END OF FP2 🏁 TOP 10

VER

RAI 📸

RIC

HAM

VET

BOT

GRO

OCO

PER

END OF FP2 TOP 10
VER
RAI
RIC
HAM
VET
BOT
GRO
OCO
PER
ALO

FP2 timesheet

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:12.198

2 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 0.130s

3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 0.405s

4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.579s

5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 0.787s

6 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.863s

7 Romain Grosjean Haas 1.422s

8 Esteban Ocon Force India 1.549s

9 Sergio Perez Force India 1.556s

10 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1.668s

11 Charles Leclerc Sauber 1.686s

12 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1.691s

13 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1.758s

14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1.769s

15 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1.91s

16 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1.969s

17 Carlos Sainz Renault 2.235s

18 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 2.288s

19 Lance Stroll Williams 2.505s

20 Sergey Sirotkin Williams 2.584s

