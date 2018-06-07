FIA unveil mandatory, ultra-protective helmet

The FIA has taken another step to improve driver safety by announcing a new mandatory helmet which will come into effect next season.

The governing body introduced the Halo cockpit safety device this year and have now revealed a new, safer helmet for the drivers to wear for the 2019 campaign.

The helmet includes advanced ballast protection and increased energy absorption, while the front visor has been lowered by 10mm to help reduce the impact from any flying debris.

Sneak peak of the toughest, safest #F1 crash helmet ever made 🕵️‍♂️ The new standard that will be mandatory from 2019 📸 pic.twitter.com/nmxtd99JYh — Formula 1 (@F1) 7 June 2018

“The current top-end helmets are already the safest in the world but the new standard will take them to the next level,” said FIA Safety Director Laurent Mekies.

“It is important for all of our safety research that we continually strive to improve and this is why we are requiring all manufacturers to meet this tougher standard for our championships.”