Norris remains ‘committed’ to McLaren

Lando Norris has said he will not be distracted from his current driving duties after Toro Rosso had an approach for him turned down.

The McLaren protege was the subject of an enquiry from the Red Bull junior team, who are actively looking to replace Brendon Hartley after a poor start to the season.

Toro Rosso wanted to take Norris on loan, but it was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that McLaren had turned down the offer.

Norris, though, is unfazed by the sudden interest.

“I’m flattered by the stories but I’m focused on F2 and committed to McLaren,” the 18-year-old said.

“I leave this sort of thing to my management.”

Following the rejected approach, it has emerged that Toro Rosso wanted to secure Norris’ services beyond the end of this season as initially reported.

But, with neither Fernando Alonso or Stoffel Vandoorne committed to the team for 2019 yet, McLaren were unwilling to part ways with F2 World Championship leader as they may well want to draft him in themselves.

