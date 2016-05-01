Rosberg: ‘I can never write off my opponents’

Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg is refusing to get ahead of himself after he clinched pole position at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rosberg, though, admitted that he did have some good fortune as his team-mate Lewis Hamilton suffered a power unit failure in Q2.

Rosberg has won all three races – in Australia, Bahrain and China – thus far and will be looking to extend his unbeaten streak in Sochi on Sunday.

“That was a very strong Qualifying session for me behind the wheel,” he told reporters. “I found a great rhythm in Q2, then just turned the front wing down a bit for Q3 and the balance was then absolutely perfect. This is a really rare feeling to have out there in the car, so thank you to the guys for making that happen.

“I was able to really nail the first lap in Q3 and was quite confident that it was quick enough, so I gave it everything and more on the second lap and had a huge lock up, which is why I abandoned that attempt. I’m happy to have another pole – but tomorrow is a long race and a lot can happen.”

Despite claiming pole position, Rosberg acknowledged that he is not guaranteed another victory and will have to work hard to keep his opponents at bay.

“Even if we are looking strong pace-wise, I can never write off my opponents, that’s for sure,” he said. “They’ve had some bad luck once again this weekend – Sebastian [Vettel] with his gearbox issue and Lewis with his engine again. But we’ve seen in previous races that they are able to recover quickly and get through the field from behind. Let’s see what tomorrow brings.”

