Massa sees his future in Formula E

Felipe Massa has revealed that Formula E is set to be next step in his career, but feels he is still competitive enough to remain at Williams for another season.

The Brazilian came out of a short-lived retirement once Valtteri Bottas made the switch to Mercedes ahead of the 2017 campaign, but used that time to get a first experience of Formula E.

“I did a test for Jaguar since I decided to stop in Formula 1, I was talking with some teams in Formula E and I wanted to drive the car and see how it is,” Massa said.

“I think it’s fantastic and I see a big future in that category for a driver, especially after Formula 1.

“It’s different, I never raced in Formula E to see how it is, but I think after Formula 1 everything will be a learning [curve] to get used to a different category. It’s like a restart, but I will decide when I stop Formula 1.”

Massa went on to say that he his by no means looking for the exit door in Formula 1 just yet and still feels he has the pace to remain on the grid and partner Lance Stroll for another season.

“I feel that I am competitive,” Massa added.

“And if you’re doing a good job, I think that really motivates you, it’s true that I don’t want to be in Formula 1 to be in the back, I want to be in Formula 1 to have a proper job and this is part of my idea for the future.”

