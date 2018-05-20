Dominant Abt wins Berlin ePrix

Daniel Abt led from start to finish to seal a popular home win at the Berlin ePrix, as Audi became only the second Formula E team to secure a one-two result.

Having started from pole, Abt finished 6.758s clear of team-mate Lucas di Grassi to cap a dominant performance in Berlin, while Techeetah’s Jean-Eric Vergne extended his championship lead with a third place finish.

A 1-2 for @audiformulae in Berlin and a full house for @Daniel_Abt, pole, Visa Fastest Lap and the win! #BerlinEPrix pic.twitter.com/O3NDrdjLVR — ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) May 19, 2018

Abt easily held off Oliver Turvey at the start of the race to settle into the lead, while Turvey had to fight the attentions of Vergne.

Di Grassi would soon come charging, however, passing both Turvey and Vergne down the inside of the Turn 6 hairpin on laps 11 and 12 to move into second place.

Abt was beginning to pull clear, although his greatest danger came during his pit stop, when was forced to wait for Buemi to enter his pitbox before he could return to the track.

That allowed Di Grassi to cut a nearly four-second lead down to just 0.6s, but Abt was able to re-assert himself, gradually pulling away from his teammate before coasting to a dominant win in front of his home crowd.

Di Grassi easily claimed second place, while Vergne finished third after re-taking the position he’d lost to Renault’s Sebastian Buemi during the car swap sequence.

Turvey was fifth behind Buemi, having been passed by both the Swiss driver and Vergne during the race, ahead of Mitch Evans of Jaguar and Virgin Racing’s Sam Bird, Vergne’s closest rival in the points race.

Bird’s result means Vergne was able to stretch his lead to 40 points with three races of the season to go.

Away from the race, there was a highly entertaining sideshow as former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg took the public streets of Berlin in the new Gen2 Formula E car which recently broke cover.

The new vehicles will debut on the grid when the fifth season of Formula E gets under way later this year.

Result

1 Daniel Abt Audi Audi 45 55m35.546s

2 Lucas di Grassi Audi Audi 45 6.758s

3 Jean-Eric Vergne Techeetah Renault 45 12.894s

4 Sebastien Buemi e.dams Renault 45 17.282s

5 Oliver Turvey NIO NextEV NIO 45 19.620s

6 Mitch Evans Jaguar Jaguar 45 24.586s

7 Sam Bird Virgin DS Virgin 45 34.610s

8 Maro Engel Venturi Venturi 45 37.814s

9 Andre Lotterer Techeetah Renault 45 44.359s

10 Nick Heidfeld Mahindra Mahindra 45 45.931s

11 Felix Rosenqvist Mahindra Mahindra 45 46.381s

12 Nelson Piquet Jr. Jaguar Jaguar 45 49.087s

13 Tom Dillmann Venturi Venturi 45 50.150s

14 Nicolas Prost e.dams Renault 45 50.381s

15 Antonio Felix da Costa Andretti Andretti 45 52.715s

16 Alex Lynn Virgin DS Virgin 45 53.000s

17 Luca Filippi NIO NextEV NIO 45 53.302s

18 Jose Maria Lopez Dragon Penske 45 53.611s

19 Jerome d’Ambrosio Dragon Penske 45 54.289s

20 Stephane Sarrazin Andretti Andretti 45 1m06.954s