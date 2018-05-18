Mahindra out to set the record straight

After a costly last Formula E outing in Paris, Mahindra Racing have every intention of correcting the mistakes made and of getting their season back on track.

The ninth round of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship on Saturday 19th May sees the series head to Berlin, the scene of Mahindra’s maiden victory in 2017.

Felix Rosenqvist was superb that weekend as he helped his team achieve the most prestigious feat by an Indian outfit in the history of motor racing.

The Swedish star is hoping for more of the same this year at the Tempelhof circuit. Especially after an eighth place finish in Paris last weekend that left him 61 points behind Championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne. He also last won a race in Morocco in the third round of the campaign.

“Berlin was our highlight of last year so it brings back good memories having two podiums and our first win there,” Rosenqvist said.

“It’s a cool place to race at and the track seems to suit our package pretty well. I’m very hungry to get on the podium and break the drought we’ve had since Marrakesh.”

Rosenqvist’s teammate, Nick Heidveld, was equally poor in Paris, finishing outside the points in 11th.

Team manager, Dilbagh Gill, wants his drivers to restore pride this weekend.

“The last race in Paris was a reminder that we are only as good as our last race,” he seethed.

“Much work has gone in to understanding what went wrong in Paris and with that knowledge we have prepared diligently for the Berlin race.

“Felix knows that a mistake free weekend will see him challenging for a win. So all to play for and an exciting weekend lies in store for us.”