Jaguar target Berlin ePrix improvement

Panasonic Jaguar Racing team director James Barclay says they are determined to up their game heading into this weekends racing at the Berlin ePrix at the Tempelhof Airport circuit.

Last time out at round eight in Paris, both Jaguar drivers did poorly with Nelson Piquet Jr forced to retire on the 32nd lap and Mitch Evans finishing in 15th place.

The Jaguar I-type 2 has looked good for most of the season with consistently strong performances in practice and qualifying sessions but have failed to pick up any podium positions so far.

This time next week we will be RACING at the @FIAFormulaE #BerlinEPrix. 🇩🇪 Who is joining us? 🏎⚡️ #JaguarElectrifies pic.twitter.com/8DnPBNV4HR — Jaguar Racing (@JaguarRacing) May 12, 2018

Their poor showing during races can be largely attributed to bad luck, technical infringements or contact with another driver.

Team director Barclay feels that as they head into the final race of the season in Berlin they will be looking to improve their performance in all departments after Paris.

“Although we had a tough weekend in Paris, we know we still have more to prove. Both drivers, despite the issues we had, have demonstrated their speed and we head to Berlin with confidence.

“As we approach the final races of the season we’re happy with the progress we’ve made. Comparing our results from last year there has been a significant improvement and we hope to continue fighting and finish the season with more points.”

Evens reiterated Barclay’s comments saying,”Paris was a really tough weekend for me. I made a strong start and we were definitely competing up there with the top drivers, but there were a few complications that got in the way.

“I have no doubt that we will come back fighting in Berlin and I’m determined to come away with a strong result.”

Piquet Jr, who won the FIA Formula E Championship in the 2014-15 campaign, acknowledged he had struggled this season but was hoping to change things in Berlin.

“I’ve had a string of difficult weekends and my team have been amazing. In between the races I’ve spent a lot of time with the engineers examining the issue’s we’ve had and I’m happy with our progress.

“I’ve had good sessions in the simulator so hopefully I’ll be back in the points again in Berlin.”