Vergne prefers to chase than be chased

Despite leading this year’s Formula E Championship by a good distance, Jean-Eric Vergne says he imagines that he is trailing his rivals before the start of every race weekend.

Techeetah driver Vergne holds a 31-point lead over Virgin Racing’s Sam Bird in the standings with four races remaining. Vergne is a further 30 points ahead of Mahindra Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist.

Techeetah are also in a commanding position in the Teams’ Championship standings with a sizeable 51 point buffer between themselves and Virgin Racing.

However, the Frenchman refuses to believe that anything is won just yet and has urged his team to adopt the same mind-set.

“Anything can happen, and I don’t want my team to believe that we [have already] won the championship, both in the drivers and the manufacturers,” he said.

“It’s always better to be in the position of chasing than being chased – so even though I’m the one being chased, I still chase the other ones.

“Every race I arrive, I think that Sam or Felix or whoever has the same amount of points [as me and] I want to leave with more points than them. It’s as simple as that.

“I don’t like to think about the title – it’s still far away and I take one race after the other.

“And in Formula E, anything can happen – you can score 29 points in a weekend.

“[If] I have a bad weekend and Sam has a fantastic weekend he’s already there.

“So I don’t want the team to think that we can relax. I’m going to still push them very hard, until the very last race. This is how we’re going to do it.”