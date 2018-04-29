Vergne storms to Paris victory

Renault Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne stormed to victory in front of a packed home crowd in the Qatar Airways Paris E-Prix on Saturday.

Behind the Frenchman in second place was Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler’s Lucas di Grassi, followed by DS Virgin Racing’s Sam Bird in third.

Winning my home race in Paris is simply the best win of my career, can’t describe it in other words…

Merci a tous les Parisiens pour votre support!!! #ParisEPrix #ABBFormulaE #JEV25 pic.twitter.com/dSlYpu6G6b — Jean-Eric Vergne (@JeanEricVergne) April 28, 2018

There was a chaotic beginning to the race when MS&AD Andretti Formula E’s Tom Blomqvist piled into the back of Nicolas Prost, leaving Blomqvist sandwiched between the Frenchman and Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans behind.

Vergne led from his fourth pole of the season, as Bird was forced to defend hard from Andre Lotterer on the first corner and thereafter the trio fought for the lead with Vergne.

Further back, di Grassi and Sebastien Buemi conserved their energy.

Vergne kept his lead as di Grassi used his energy advantage to catch Bird and Lotterer, who moved into second place on lap 35.

Lotterer and di Grassi started to gain on Vergne while Bird fell away but Lotterer appeared to run out of energy at the death to finish sixth while Engel ended up fourth across the line.

Race Results:

1. Jean-Eric Vergne Techeetah Renault 54m49.102s

2. Lucas di Grassi Audi Audi +4.882s

3. Sam Bird Virgin DS Virgin 8.897s

4. Maro Engel Venturi Venturi 9.287s

5. Sebastien Buemi e.dams Renault 10.194s

6. Andre Lotterer Techeetah Renault 10.855s

7. Daniel Abt Audi Audi 13.918s

8. Felix Rosenqvist Mahindra Mahindra 15.271s

9. Oliver Turvey NIO NextEV NIO 19.557s

10. Jose Maria Lopez Dragon Penske 20.989s

11. Nick Heidfeld Mahindra Mahindra 21.698s

12. Jerome d’Ambrosio Dragon Penske 26.723s

13. Edoardo Mortara Venturi Venturi 29.937s

14. Alex Lynn Virgin DS Virgin 43.112s

15. Mitch Evans Jaguar Jaguar 43.989s

16. Nicolas Prost e.dams Renault 1 Lap

17. Ma Qing Hua NIO NextEV NIO 3 Laps