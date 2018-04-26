Bullish Buemi refutes that Championship is gone

In the build-up to the Paris E-Prix, Sebastien Buemi has insisted that he is still in the Championship race despite a below par first half of the season.

Buemi currently occupies fourth in the Championship standings after the completion of seven of 12 races.

With one Championship and two second-place finishes to his name in the three seasons of Formula E to date, that’s not a position the Frenchman is accustomed to.

The 2017/2018 campaign has been a challenging one for Buemi – he is yet to win a race.

However, as he and his e.dams Renault team head to Paris this weekend, the 2015/2016 champions is confident he can turn things around, even in a competition where the standards are constantly improving.

“If we are realistic with ourselves, the championship is improving, it’s getting tougher and tougher,” Buemi started.

“We’ve been investing lots of resources into next season, a bit less into this season, we expect that its not always going to be easy but we still are working hard to come back now for the second-half of the season.

“The approach for Paris, it’s our home race, we won last year, I had a podium finish in season two, third year in a row we go to Paris, it’s going to be the final year for Renault at home in Formula E in Paris so we are very motivated to do really well.

“The Championship, until it’s dead, it’s not dead, we need to push to the end, we’ve seen crazy things in Formula E. I came in season one in London over 28 points behind Nelson [Piquet Jr.] and I lost by only one point so that highlights the fact that when its still possible it’s still possible.”

The gap between Buemi and Jean-Éric Vergne in the Championship is a sizeable 59 points. The former needs to go some if he is to truly keep his Championship chances alive.