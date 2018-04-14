Rosenqvist storms to pole in Rome

Felix Rosenqvist bagged his third pole position of the season in qualifying for the Rome ePrix on Saturday.

The Mahindra driver was second-fastest during the group stages, but saved his best for last in Super Pole, snatching top spot courtesy of a 1m36.311s at the Circuito Cittadino.

That put him 0.676s clear of DS Virgin Racing driver Sam Bird in second, and a further three tenths ahead of Jaguar driver Mitch Evans in third.

.@Frosenqvist takes the Julius Baer Pole Position for the #RomeEPrix pic.twitter.com/ghu55FmOgo — ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) April 14, 2018

Techeetah’s Andre Lotterer topped the timesheets in the final qualifying group but couldn’t replicate that form in Super Pole and had to settle for fourth place.

Renault e.dams’ Sebastien Buemi was fifth fastest after a lock-up, 1.5 seconds off the pace.

Qualifying highlights for the 2018 CBMM Niobium #RomeEPrix presented by Mercedes EQ pic.twitter.com/n8xIC4XPRZ — ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) April 14, 2018

Reigning champion Lucas di Grassi failed to qualify for a place in Super Pole by less than a tenth, and will start from sixth place for Team Abt.

Rounding out the top 10 are Oliver Turvey, current points leader Jean-Eric Vergne, Daniel Abt and Nick Heidfeld in the second Mahindra.

Qualifying results

1 Felix Rosenqvist Mahindra Racing 1’36.311

2 Sam Bird Virgin Racing 1’36.987 0.676

3 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 1’37.199 0.888

4 Andre Lotterer Techeetah 1’37.235 0.924

5 Sébastien Buemi DAMS 1’37.817 1.506

Super Pole cut-off: 1’36.911

6 Lucas di Grassi Team Abt 1’36.973 0.662

7 Oliver Turvey NIO Formula E Team 1’37.045 0.734

8 Jean-Eric Vergne Techeetah 1’37.055 0.744

9 Daniel Abt Team Abt 1’37.117 0.806

10 Nick Heidfeld Mahindra Racing 1’37.365 1.054

11 Alex Lynn Virgin Racing 1’37.546 1.235

12 Tom Blomqvist Andretti Autosport 1’37.561 1.250

13 Nelson Piquet Jr. Jaguar Racing 1’38.066 1.755

14 Maro Engel Venturi 1’38.212 1.901

15 Nicolas Prost DAMS 1’38.410 2.099

16 Jérôme d’Ambrosio Dragon Racing 1’42.003 5.692

17 Edoardo Mortara Venturi 1’47.802 11.491

18 Luca Filippi NIO Formula E Team 2’09.829 33.518

19 Jose Maria Lopez Dragon Racing no time –

20 Antonio Felix da Costa Andretti Autosport no time –