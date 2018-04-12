Formula E

Pope Francis blesses Formula E car

The 2017/2018 Formula E circuit arrived in Italy this week for the first ever Rome ePrix and some drivers were for a holy surprise.

As part of a promotional event, Formula E founder Alejandro Agag and some drivers met with Pope Francis at his residence, after which the man himself blessed a race car, making for some once-in-a-lifetime photos…

It remains to be seen if the Pope’s blessing catapults Formula E’s popularity past its established but waning brother, Formula 1. 

