Formula E reports massive spike in popularity

Formula E recently revealed significant growth in their sport, pointing to statistics gathered from their social media platforms which indicate positive signs for the future.

For most new sports, winning over the backing of the younger generation is crucial in ensuring commercial sustainability.

It seems Formula E have done just that.

Figures released by the all-electric championship state that they had a 347% rise in the number of 13-17-year-olds engaging with content distributed on their official digital channels and a rise of 54% among 18-24-year-olds viewing the same content.

“The ABB FIA Formula E Championship continues to grow from strength to strength, attracting a new and younger generation of eager and engaged fans,” said CEO Alejandro Agag.

“Not only is Formula E appealing to Generation Z, this highly desired audience is leading to renowned road car manufacturers, automotive brands and prestigious partners putting their name to the series and coming together in the shared values of reinventing racing.

“With a clear digital strategy and an always on content approach, these impressive figures are a result of speaking the same language as our fans and constantly experimenting with new and innovative tools across each platform.”

The 2017/2018 championship enters it’s second half with this weekend’s inaugural event in Rome.