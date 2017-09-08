First blow to Marquez in San Marino

Marc Marquez got the better of title rival Andrea Dovizioso as practice for the San Marino MotoGP got underway at the Misano circuit on Friday morning.

Danilo Petrucci early benchmark 1:39.311 before lowering the benchmark to a 1:35.872.

20 minutes in Marquez came to the fore as he shaved over a second off Petrucci’s best, crossing the line with a 1:34.480, while his Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa slotted into second place.

Marquez, runner up in the championship, continued to up his pace, the first rider into the 1:33s.

The Honda team-mates held onto the 1-2 ahead of Petrucci but that changed in the final ten minutes.

While Marquez maintained P1, lowering his best time to a 1:33.556, Ducati’s Michele Pirro finished second, 0.432s down on the Honda rider.

Championship leader Dovizioso was third ahead of Cal Crutchlow while Petrucci fell to fifth place, 0.663s off the pace.

Jorge Lorenzo put in a late burst to claim sixth place ahead of Pedrosa and Maverick Vinales.

Monster Tech 3 team-mates Johann Zarco, who was a late faller at Turn 6, and Jonas Folger completed the top ten.

Times

1 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 289.6 1’33.556

2 Michele PIRRO ITA Ducati Team Ducati 294.5 1’33.988 0.432

3 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team Ducati 289.9 1’34.175 0.619

4 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda Honda 291.1 1’34.196 0.640

5 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA OCTO Pramac Racing Ducati 290.8 1’34.219 0.663

6 Jorge LORENZO SPA Ducati Team Ducati 290.0 1’34.498 0.942

7 Dani PEDROSA SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 293.4 1’34.545 0.989

8 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 291.1 1’34.592 1.036

9 Johann ZARCO FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 287.5 1’34.702 1.146

10 Jonas FOLGER GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 289.0 1’34.786 1.230

11 Hector BARBERA SPA Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 294.1 1’34.835 1.279

12 Alvaro BAUTISTA SPA Pull&Bear Aspar Team Ducati 294.2 1’34.926 1.370

13 Jack MILLER AUS EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 287.4 1’34.953 1.397

14 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 283.6 1’35.160 1.604

15 Tito RABAT SPA EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 289.8 1’35.243 1.687

16 Andrea IANNONE ITA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 287.0 1’35.306 1.750

17 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 287.4 1’35.415 1.859

18 Scott REDDING GBR OCTO Pramac Racing Ducati 287.2 1’35.536 1.980

19 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 290.0 1’35.625 2.069

20 Loris BAZ FRA Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 284.7 1’35.655 2.099

21 Bradley SMITH GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 286.8 1’35.957 2.401

22 Karel ABRAHAM CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team Ducati 289.8 1’37.112 3.556

23 Sam LOWES GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 280.6 1’37.649 4.093