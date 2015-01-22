Bernie thinks Lewis will win again

Ecclestone was talking about how he expects Mercedes to continue dominating the sport for the next few seasons, as he feels they are far ahead of their competitors in terms of their engine.

When asked if Hamilton is his favourite to win the 2015 title, the F1 supremo said: "Whether he is or not, I think he's going to win it."

Ecclestone added: "I'd like to see the engine formula changed. If you said to me I have a wish, that's what I'd wish for.

"Mercedes have done such a good job with this power unit it's left everyone behind and I can't see people catching up that quickly. Maybe in three years – we can't afford to wait three years. Or two years or one year."

"If you were running Mercedes, the last thing you'd want to do is change."