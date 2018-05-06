Fernando Alonso victorious on WEC debut

Fernando Alonso has won on his debut in the World Endurance Championship, taking victory in the 6 Hours of Spa on Saturday.

The Spaniard, along with former F1 drivers, Sebastian Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima, won in the #8 Toyota around the Spa-francorchamps circuit.

Toyota took a one-two in the opening race of the 2018/19 ‘super season’, with Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi bringing the #7 Toyota home in 2nd place.

The two Toyotas finished more than two laps ahead of their nearest challengers, but Alonso brought the #8 car home with just a 1.5s gap back to Conway.