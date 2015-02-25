Force India’s VJM08 to debut on Friday

Force India have finally revealed its 2015 challenger with the team confident the car will make its track debut on Friday.

The Silverstone squad skipped the first test at Jerez earlier this month as the new car wasn't ready while Nico Hulkenberg, Sergio Perez and Pascal Wehrlein used the VJM07 at the second test in Barcelona this week.

However, chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer says the VJM08 should be ready for the final test at Barcelona on Friday.

"The VJM08 will arrive in Barcelona on Friday morning and the final set up will take place in the garage at the track. We are aiming to get out on Friday and the new car will run as much as possible over the weekend," he said.

He added: "It has progressed well over the last few days and the car has now been fired up at the factory. That’s always the key moment when the car truly comes to life. We have seen a tremendous effort from every department over the last few months to get us to this stage and we’re looking forward to seeing the car take to the track later this week."