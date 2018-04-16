Davies takes Race Two at Aragon

Chaz Davies took advantage of Xavi Flores crashing out to win Race Two and bring a close the the World Superbikes’ weekend in Spain.

It was Marco Melandri on his Ducati that took the early initiative at a dry Aragon, leading for five laps. But a flying Flores passed Melandri for the lead.

Lucky number seven for @chazdavies7 at MotorLand Aragon Strong day for Ducati with three bikes in Parc Ferme 📰 #AragonWorldSBKhttps://t.co/MhLpXVXcP2 pic.twitter.com/OoIaRp6VcE — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) 15 April 2018

However, the local rider only managed to stay in front for three laps after which he made error on turn 16, bringing an end to his afternoon. Riders’ championship leader Jonathan Rea took over at the front, pursued by Melandri and Davies.

The Brit moved ahead of Melandri before targeting Rea, who he overtook in a daring move on the outside to take the lead and the victory.

Further down the grid, Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark would take fourth and fifth respectively on their Yamahas, while Rea’s Kawasaki teammate Tom Sykes settled for sixth.

Rea remains at the top of the riders’ standings on 114 points, followed by Davies on 102.

Race Two results

1 Chaz Davies Ducati 33’29.519

2 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1.184

3 Marco Melandri Ducati 4.584

4 Alex Lowes Yamaha 10.251

5 Michael van der Mark Yamaha 10.687

6 Tom Sykes Kawasaki 13.729

7 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 14.819

8 Jordi Torres MV Agusta 15.215

9 Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 19.812

10 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 20.272

11 Roman Ramos Kawasaki 25.604

12 Jake Gagne Honda 25.745

13 Leandro Mercado Kawasaki 27.973

14 Patrick Jacobsen Honda 28.469

15 Loris Baz BMW 32.094

16 Yonny Hernandez Kawasaki 32.113

17 Ondrej Jezek Yamaha 56.590

18 Vladimir Leonov Kawasaki 1’23.992

19 Davide Giugliano Aprilia 1 lap

Ret Xavi Fores Ducati 11 laps