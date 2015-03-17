Davies can’t wait to race in Thailand

Ducati rider Chaz Davies, who had a great start to the 2015 WorldSBK season collecting two podium finishes at Phillip Island, can't wait to race on the Chang International Circuit in Thailand.

"I had the chance to visit the Chang International Circuit while visiting Ducati Thailand in January this year," said Davies.

"It looks like an amazing facility and a great track and I'm always keen to race at new circuits. After the results achieved in Australia, I'm feeling even more motivated and am looking forward to getting back to work this weekend and seeing what we can do," he added.

With Davide Giugliano out of action due to a back injury the door has been opened for three-time World Champion Troy Bayliss to race once again.

"Firstly I'd like to thank the team for giving me another chance to ride the Panigale R," said Bayliss.

"I'm excited to get back on track and, at what is a brand-new circuit for everyone, so we'll all start on a level playing field. I've been training hard in recent weeks and am feeling well prepared for the challenge. I can't wait to get started," he added.