Marquez expects ‘interesting’ Qatar GP

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez expects this weekend's opening race of the 2015 season in Qatar to be 'interesting', as the Honda rider starts his pursuit of a third successive title.

The Spaniard started his 10-race winning run at Losail last year and heads into the race fully fit, in contrast to last year's race when he competed while recovering from a broken leg suffered during an accident in the off-season.

"I can't wait for the season to begin. It's been a long winter and then testing was cut short in Qatar last week due to rain, which was very strange, but I'm confident going into this first race," Marquez told crash.net.

"This circuit isn't one of my favourites but it's still fun to ride and it marks the beginning of the championship which is great. Let's see how the conditions are after all the rain last week.

"As usual it will take a few sessions of the different classes on track to clear the racing line and then we will see how the grip level is," he added.

"There are a lot of fast riders on fast bikes – as we saw during testing – so this first race weekend will be interesting for sure."