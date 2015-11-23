Abu Dhabi GP timetable

The Abu Dhabi GP, which takes place at the Yas Marina circuit, marks the final round of the 2015 Formula 1 calendar.

All times are local (Abu Dhabi is GMT 4)

Thursday 26 November

15:00 – 16:00: FIA press conference

Friday 27 November

13:00 – 14:30: First free practice

17:00 – 18:30: Second free practice

19:00 : FIA press conference

Saturday 28 November

14:00 – 15:00: Third free practice

17:00 – 18:00: Qualifying

18:00: FIA post-qualifying press conference

Sunday 29 November

17:00 – 19:00: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

19:00: FIA post-race press conference

Abu Dhabi GP Info

No of Laps: 55

Race Distance: 305.355

Lap Record: 1:40.279 Sebastian Vettel (2009)

2014 Winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)