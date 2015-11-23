Abu Dhabi GP timetable

The Abu Dhabi GP, which takes place at the Yas Marina circuit, marks the final round of the 2015 Formula 1 calendar.
All times are local (Abu Dhabi is GMT 4)
Thursday 26 November
15:00 – 16:00: FIA press conference
Friday 27 November
13:00 – 14:30: First free practice
17:00 – 18:30: Second free practice
19:00 : FIA press conference
Saturday 28 November
14:00 – 15:00: Third free practice
17:00 – 18:00: Qualifying
18:00: FIA post-qualifying press conference
Sunday 29 November
17:00 – 19:00: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
19:00: FIA post-race press conference
Abu Dhabi GP Info
No of Laps: 55
Race Distance: 305.355
Lap Record: 1:40.279 Sebastian Vettel (2009)
2014 Winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)