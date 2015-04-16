Palmer aims to ‘push’ Lotus drivers

Ahead of his second Free Practice run with Lotus, Jolyon Palmer has spoken of his dream of racing in 2016.

Last time out in China, the Brit made his grand prix debut as he replaced Romain Grosjean in the first of the Friday practices.

He finished P15 with a best time of 1:41.967, six-tenths slower than team-mate Pastor Maldonado.

This Friday in Bahrain he is hoping to close the gap and demonstrate to Lotus – and the F1 paddock as a whole – that he has what it takes.

"I want to be really pushing the race drivers. That's the aim," he said.

"I'm pretty much running on the same run plan as those guys. It's not like we've seen in FP1 sessions before with other drivers where they have been on quali settings, engine turned up or low fuel.

"This year there's a direct comparison and I want to show why I should be racing next year."

And although the GP2 Champion is keen to return to racing, doing something else alongside his 2015 Lotus committments, he says he won't settle for just any offer.

"I want to race, but only if I get the right offer," added Palmer.

"If I get a good offer to do something that would be a good career move for me then I'd like to race.

"It's about keeping sharp. It's the one thing I'm missing this year.

"I'm loving working with Lotus and being in F1, but I'd love to be racing as well, so if I get a good offer I'd love to."