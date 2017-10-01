Davies delights in Race Two in France

Chaz Davies came from 11th on the grid to stun a strong field at Magny-Cours and claim victory in a wild Race Two.

It was a magnificent day of racing in central France on Sunday.

Davies bagged the win with a three-second advantage after taking the lead from Alex Lowes on lap four and then closed out from there.

Lowes was passed for second by MV Agusta’s Leon Camier shortly after he lost the lead.

The Pata Yamaha man wasn’t able to live with the former BSB champion but an engine failure for Camier with 11 left meant Camier’s maiden podium for MV again went begging.

Lowes’ team-mate, Michael van der Mark, threw everything he had at him but had to settle for third in the end as he was unable to get past.

The 2017 WSBK Champion, Jonathan Rea, retired on the second lap after he was clipped by Eugene Laverty who crashed right in front of him at the hairpin.

Nine points now separate Davies and Tom Sykes in the sprint for second in the championship after the latter struggled and could only finish seventh in the second duel of the weekend.