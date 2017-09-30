Rea claims third WSBK title at Magny-Cours

Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea made WorldSBK history to become the first rider to ever take three World titles in a row after winning Race 1 at Magny-Cours in France on Saturday.

In wet weather, Rea crossed the line with a 15s advantage over Marco Melandri while Tom Sykes finished in third spot.

Rea took a 2.4s gap on lap one and easily extended his lead and by lap four was 6.8s to build an unassailable advantage.

Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale rider Melandri fought his way through the pack and set the fastest lap of the race but could not catch Rea way in front.

Melandri upped his pace again with five laps left and caught second-placed Sykes on his Kawasaki and then put in a move with two laps remaining but could not pass.

But on the final lap, Melandri got it right by passing Sykes but three corners later Sykes got past the Italian but Melandri was not to be denied and got past the Kawasaki rider to bag second place with a three-tenths advantage.

In fourth, was Agusta's Leon Camier ahead of Alex Lowes while Eugene Laverty got past Leandro Mercado for sixth.

In eighth, was Red Bull Honda’s Davide Giugliano with Michael Van Der Mark in front of Chaz Davies who finished in tenth.

Full Race 1 results from the eleventh round of the 2017 World Superbike Championship at Magny-Cours, France:

1. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 21 laps

2. Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R 16.316s

3. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 16.666s

4. Leon Camier GBR MV Agusta RC F4 RR 22.133s

5. Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 41.210s

6. Eugene Laverty IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m

7. Leandro Mercado ARG IodaRacing Aprilia RSV4 1m

8. Davide Giugliano ITA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m

9. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 1m

10. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R 1m

11. Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m

12. Roman Ramos ESP Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m

13. Raffaele De Rosa ITA Althea BMW S1000RR 1m

14. Jordi Torres ESP Althea BMW S1000RR 1m

15. Riccardo Russo ITA Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1 lap

16. Ondrej Jezek CZE Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1 lap

17. Alessandro Andreozzi ITA Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 1 lap

18. Anthony West AUS Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1 lap

19. Jake Gagne USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1 lap

Did not finish

Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati Panigale R

Did not start

Ayrton Badovini ITA Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10RR

Matthieu Lussiana FRA Team ASPI BMW S1000RR