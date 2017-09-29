Rea: Third successive title would be a ‘fairytale’

Jonathan Rea has described the prospect of winning a third successive World Superbikes title this weekend as a “fairytale”.

The Northern Irish driver will seal the drivers championship if he triumphs in race one at Magny-Cours on Saturday, with another chance to rubber-stamp his success 24 hours later.

Rea boasts a 120-point lead at the top of the championship standings after winning both races at Portimao in the last WBSK event.

He will become the first driver to win three titles on the spin, while he is just 10 race wins short of the record 59 tally of four-time world champion Carl Fogarty.

“The fairytale is to win the title by winning the race but it’s not the be-all and end-all,” said Rea.

“It’s important to get the job done but the dream is to win the race.

“I won the championship by being off the podium at Jerez in 2015, which was horrible, and then by finishing second in Qatar last year, which felt a bit hollow.

“I’m in a great position, having such a big advantage with six races left. I’m pretty relaxed about it but it would be nice to do it as soon as possible.”