Massa cleared to contest final practice

Felipe Massa has been given the go-ahead to drive in final practice for the Hungarian GP after feeling unwell on Friday afternoon.

The Brazilian was reportedly ill after second practice and went to a local hospital for checks before being released.

He had to see the FIA doctor prior to Saturday's final to be cleared to drive.

Massa was given the go-ahead for final practice but will have further checks after the session.

